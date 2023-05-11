Team selected for Lake Monona Waterfront Redesign

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Parks have chosen the team who will redesign the Monona waterfront.

The Lake Monona Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee selected Sasaki to go forward with its plan to revitalize the Lake Monona waterfront.

The City of Madison said the committee evaluated all three master plans on five main categories:

Alignment with guiding principles

Overall project vision and cohesion

Response to and engagement with public input

Project feasibility

Overall quality of plan materials

The city said the Sasaki team "consistently scored higher" with the committee and on the public survey results, especially in the community outreach and feasibility categories.

With a team selected, Madison Parks plans to introduce a revised master plan to the Madison Common Council in October 2023. The committee and team will revise the plan with community input over the next few months.

Madison Parks and the City of Madison thanked the James Corner Field Operations and Agency Landscape + Planning teams for their contributions to the challenge.

"The level of thought and effort demonstrated by both teams greatly contributes to the excitement and enthusiasm for this planning initiative," the city said.

You can view Sasaki's current plan online.