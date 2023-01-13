'Technology is amazing': Robot server helps restaurants with staffing shortages

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Staffing shortages are a real challenge for many industries across the nation— and for some, dealing with it requires creativity.
Wayne Doney is the General Manager for Golden Nest Cafe in Sun Prairie. Like many other restaurants, he said staffing shortages are the biggest issue they face.
"We have a lot of people that apply, confirm an interview and then we never see them," Doney said. "I mean, we're not the only ones. I've talked to people in the industry, and that seems to be a general theme."
To deal with the problem, the restaurant had to get creative. So, they hired a robot. Ever since the service is pushing all the right buttons for its guests.
"I think the robot is amazing," guest of Golden Nest Cafe Amber Tyler said.
Doney said the $36,000 piece of equipment serves many purposes. It not only helps bring food to tables faster and allows staff to interact with guests, but Doney said it also "always comes to work."
"They don't go on vacation. Uniforms aren't an issue. Health benefits aren't a consideration," he said. "It wasn't to take their jobs. It was to help them make more money and take care of customers better."
It's an expensive investment, but one we could see more of.
"You know, just technology is amazing. Different things come out every day," Tyler said.