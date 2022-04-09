Tee Time: Area golf courses open for the season

MONONA (WKOW) -- For the first time this season, golfers teed off at area courses Saturday.
The Monona Golf Course course opened at 10 a.m. and will remain open under walking conditions for the time being.
Theran Steindl, Golf Operations Supervisor at Monona Golf Course, said the pandemic increased golf's popularity substantially.
"The interest in golf is probably at an all time high really," Steindl said.
This year, Steindl anticipates another busy and exciting season.
"The hope is that a lot of these players who picked up the game continue to play it because it is a lifetime sport and its something that people can do any day with their friends and family," Steindl said.
As far as other area golf courses go, Odana Hills Golf Course will open for the season on Sunday April 10th at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, Yahara Hills Golf Course will remain closed until weather allows for opening.
As for Glenway Golfcourse, Steindl said they are aiming for that to reopen this July after undergoing its remodel.
Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells also opened for the season on Saturday.
This year, they are offering golfers a new app to schedule their tee time in advance.