Teen arrested after breaking into two Janesville businesses

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit teen was arrested after burglarizing two Janesville business, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lieutenant Joshua Norem said in a Nixle that officers were dispatched to burglary alarm shortly before 3 a.m. for the Milwaukee Grill & Bar on Morse Street.
Upon arriving, dispatch told officers there was another burglary alarm at a nearby Blain's Farm & Fleet on Humes Road. Officers went to the active alarm, entering the business with K-9 units.
Inside, a 14-year-old boy from Beloit was arrested without incident. Officers could not find anyone else inside the business.
Physical evidence and surveillance video links the teen to both incidents, and there was evidence of forced entry at both businesses.
The teen is being charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property and possession of an electric weapon.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing at this time.