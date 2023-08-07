Teen arrested after pulling out real-looking BB gun on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teen was arrested Saturday night after pulling out a real-looking BB gun during a disturbance, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a business on Eagan Road near Lien Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
Fryer said the 16-year-old boy and another person were "involved in a disturbance" and the officers saw the teen pulling the gun out.
The security officers took the teen into custody until police officers arrived.
Officers found a BB gun in the teen's backpack, according to Fryer. She said it didn't have an orange tip or other markings that showed it wasn't a real gun.
Fryer said the teen was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.