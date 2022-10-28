 Skip to main content
Teen arrested after several hour standoff in rural Tomah

TOMAH (WKOW) — A 15-year-old was arrested after a nearly five-hour standoff in rural Tomah, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Wesley Revels said deputies responded to a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. Thursday evening because a caller reported a "15-year-old had a gun."

Revels said the teen shot the weapon several times when deputies were responding and three more times when deputies responded. One of these shots struck a nearby home.

Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit came to assist, and after several hours of "ineffective communications," a tactical team used pepper spray to get into the residence.

Revels said the teen surrendered without further incident.