Teen arrested in connection to east side burglary after stolen vehicle operation

MADISON (WKOW) — A 16-year-old is in custody after police say he stole a car and used it in a burglary on Madison's east side on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded after someone stole a car on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane. Fryer said the vehicle was later used in a "smash and grab" burglary of an east side convenience store, where he reportedly stole cigars and vapes.

Fryer said the teen was arrested Thursday after a joint stolen vehicle recovery operation held by Dane Co. law enforcement agencies. She said evidence from the burglary was recovered during his arrest.

He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.