Teen arrested on drug, stolen weapon charges after high-speed chase in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A teenager was arrested Monday after leading Portage police on a high-speed chase through the downtown area.
In a release, Portage police say it started around 2:50 p.m. when an officer stopped a vehicle on New Pinery Road. After the officer smelled marijuana in the car, they called for backup.
However, before backup could arrive, the driver fled and led officers on a pursuit through downtown Portage. The chase continued onto Highway 51, where police say the driver was traveling more than 75 miles per hour.
With the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Poynette Police Department, they were able to stop the driver by setting up tire deflation devices.
18-year-old Raekwom T. Miller was arrested for fleeing and eluding (felony), 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety (felony), possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of a stolen firearm from Columbus, Georgia.
Miller is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.
No one was injured.