Teen at Blue Mounds death scene charged with separate crimes

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A teenager who lives at the Blue Mounds home where Dane County Sheriff's deputies discovered a 19-year old's shooting death was charged with separate crimes related to the shooting's aftermath.
Owen Haskins, 17, appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday on a felony bail jumping charge and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say hours after the shooting death of Marshall Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb, Haskins threatened his brother with a knife in a dispute over Iverson's death. According to authorities, Haskins maintains he armed himself after being punched by his brother when Haskins disrespected Iverson's memory. Haskins' brother, Quinn Haskins, 20, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and battery and is scheduled to appear in court in June.
A court commissioner said the felony bail violation against Owen Haskins lacked a proper basis in a criminal complaint and dismissed it, but used it to justify the setting of $750 bail since prosecutors may refile the charge.
In a January Sauk County case, Haskins was barred from possessing any
weapons. In that case, Haskins was charged with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor pointing a firearm at another. Authorities said Haskins fired three gun shots into the walls of a North Freedom home and pointed the gun at a woman who lived at the home.
Haskins was also charged with felony theft in March in Dane County. Authorities said Haskins stole a handgun from the home of an acquaintance in the Town of Madison.
Haskins currently faces no charges directly related to Iverson's shooting.
Haskins' bail was posted Tuesday and he was released from the Dane County Jail. Haskins' father, Darin Haskins declined to comment to a 27 News reporter about the shooting death and expressed outrage any questions were even posed to him.
"Someone was killed in my home," Haskins said in demanding privacy.