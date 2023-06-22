Teen dead in dirt-bike versus semi-truck crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 16-year-old dirt-bike driver is dead after crashing into a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Bradford.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 2:40 p.m. Emergency crews responded to a call of a dirt-bike versus semi-truck crash that happened at the entrance of Carver-Roehl County Park at 4907 South Carvers Rock Road.
The office says a 16-year-old boy from Darien was exiting the park on his dirt-bike when he crashed into the passenger side of a semi pulling a trailer driving northbound on South Carvers Rock Road driven by a 74-year-old Janesville man.
The 16-year-old died at the scene from his injuries.
Authorities say his name may be released later on by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.