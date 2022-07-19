Teen dies after swimming in pond at Lodi campground

LODI (WKOW) -- A teenager died Tuesday after going under the water while swimming at a Lodi campground.
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Smokey Hollow Campground just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a child that had gone under the water in a swimming pond and had not resurfaced.
Sheriff's officials say the 15-year-old was found about 50 minutes after being last seen and removed from the pond.
Lifesaving measures began and the teen from Chicago was transported to a hospital by EMS, but did not survive.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, Waunakee EMS, the Columbia County Dive Team and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.