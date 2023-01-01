Teen faces life-threatening injuries after Rock County crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old and three others were taken to area hospitals after a crash early Sunday morning.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson reported deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 1 a.m. on W Highway 14 and N Burdick Road in the Town of Janesville.
Janesville Police Department, Evansville Police Department and Janesville Fire Department assisted in the incident. W Highway 14 was closed for about an hour and a half.
Knudson said a truck heading westbound driven by a 17-year-old boy from Janesville lost control due to slippery road conditions. The truck slid sideways into the eastbound lane hitting an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Janesville woman with two passengers, a 39-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Milton.
According to Knudson, the driver of the truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital and later transferred to a Madison hospital. All three individuals in the SUV were taken to a Janesville hospital for their injuries from the crash.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office reported the incident is still under investigation.