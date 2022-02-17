Teen found guilty of charge associated with shooting death of sister

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Dane Co. Juvenile Court found the 15-year-old boy accused of firing a gun that shot and killed his sister delinquent at a dispositional hearing Tuesday.
Delinquent is the juvenile court equivalent to being found guilty of a criminal offense in adult court.
The delinquent conviction was to an amended charge of injury by negligent use of a weapon. He had originally been charged with first-degree reckless homicide before the charge was downgraded to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and later downgraded once more.
Carolanah Schenk, 11, of Fitchburg died of a gunshot wound September 29.
Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Baumann told 27 News, the teen was "placed at home with intensive supervision and ordered to cooperate with any therapies that the assigned Social Worker recommends."
He also must comply with standard rules like not possessing weapons, drugs or alcohol, cooperating with his parents' rules and attending school.