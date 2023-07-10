Teen homicide suspect has other recovering victims in his past

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teenager being sought for a June killing left a trail of property crime victims before being suspected of the homicide.

Police officials say they are trying to find Julius Jones, 18. They say he's the suspect in the fatal shooting of Nicholas Taylor-Washington, 20, on East Dayton Street June 18.

At the time of the shooting, Jones was out of jail on a signature bond after being charged with stealing a Toyota sedan. Authorities say the Toyota crashed on the beltline June 16, 2022, with Jones and others being arrested after a standoff between them and police officers at a nearby Madison movie theater.

Jones has also been found responsible for breaking into a home in Madison's High Crossing neighborhood and stealing an SUV after finding its keys in the home.

The home's owner spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity because Jones is a current homicide suspect.

"This guy and his friends have...broken into many places, stolen many things, stolen many cars," the man said.

In addition to an adult criminal record involving misdemeanor convictions and a felony charge, Jones' listed address at times in recent cases was the Lincoln Hills Juvenile Detention Center in Irma. The center primarily houses juveniles who've been found responsible for the juvenile equivalent of felony-level acts.

Dane County Court records show the Madison man's adult son was home alone when the break-in took place by Jones and at least one other person. Records show the son pretended to be asleep and the intruders left with the SUV.

"I'm just thankful that no one was hurt," the man said, noting his son feared the intruders were armed.

The man said the break-in prompted a number of security changes by his family.

The man said it's troubling Jones is now suspected of a homicide after being allowed to remain free in a felony case simply on his signature, despite Jones' criminal history as an adult and juvenile.

"What does it take before you tie a permanent boat anchor on this guy?" the man said.

In the pending felony case against Jones, court records show he has shown up for all court appearances and has a hearing scheduled next month.

Jones' bail was set before Wisconsin voters approved of allowing judges and magistrates to consider a person's criminal history and its impact on public safety in addition to the primary bail consideration of ensuring a defendant's appearance for court hearings.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson said Jones is also the subject of a felony arrest warrant in the state of Texas.

Police officials said Jones is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jones should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.