Teen homicide suspect's former Madison Memorial teammates speak out

BELOIT (WKOW) -- As authorities continue to search for teenager Amaree Goodall for the killing of another teen after a high school basketball game in Beloit last month, Goodall's former high school basketball teammates paint a different picture of the young fugitive.
"Amaree was the best," former James Madison Memorial High teammate Copper Lundal says of Goodall. The two finished their prep basketball careers together two years ago.
"He was super kind, super sweet to everyone," Lundal says.
A criminal complaint against Goodall states Goodall shot Jion Broomfield, 19, in the leg January 29 during fighting outside the gym after a Madison LaFollette - Beloit Memorial boys basketball game. Authorities say as many as thirty people may have witnessed the shooting. They say Broomfield died later at a hospital. Court records indicate Broomfield and Goodall may not have known each other.
"He's always calm and collected," says Goodall's former high school teammate Yacouba Traore, Jr. "I never seen him get into a feud with nobody...I can't really see him doing anything like that," Traore, Jr. says.
An emotional Lundal says news of Goodall's alleged involvement in the post-game violence stunned him.
"I was just thinking about Amaree and how scared he was, it was just a scary environment," Lundal says of the January, post-game scene.
Both Lundal and Traore, Jr. says Goodall joined them in bonding as a high school basketball team when the team traveled to Florida to play in a tournament during their last season. "Amare was actually my roommate on that Florida trip," Lundal says. Traore, Jr. says they all shared an incomparable experience. "Just being together meant so much to us," he says.
Their esteem and concern for their fugitive friend parallels Birdia McAlister's emotions and grief for her nephew Jion Broomfield. McAlister regrets she'll never see her nephew's potential realized. She says he's also the second teenage relative to be the fatal victim of gun violence in recent years. "And here we are again...seeing nonsense violence in a public place," McAlister says.
A Goodall family member in Madison declines comment on the accusation he faces and the continuing attempt to find and arrest him.