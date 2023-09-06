Teen in critical condition after crashing dirt bike in Iowa Co.

TOWNSHIP OF DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after crashing a dirt bike in Dodgeville, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said dispatch received a call about the crash around 7 p.m. after family found the boy.
The crash happened on private property in the township of Dodgeville.
Arriving first responders rendered aid, and the boy was flown to the UW Hospital.
Peterson said he remains in critical condition.
An investigation shows the teen was driving the dirt bike when he lost control of it and crashed.