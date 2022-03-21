Teen jumps off bridge into Yahara River to escape stolen vehicle arrest on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of teens face charges after police said they crashed a stolen vehicle on the Beltline during Friday's afternoon rush hour.
MPD Capt. Mike Hanson told 27 News, six teens between 14 and 18 years old crashed a stolen vehicle near the eastbound Beltline, near Monona Dr. They then ran from the car and into traffic.
The incident brought traffic on the Beltline to a crawl.
Capt. Hanson said five of them were arrested shortly after, but a sixth jumped off a bridge and into the Yahara River. Due to the cold and damp weather, emergency crews used several boats and thermal imaging to locate the 14-year-old. He was rescued from the marshy area after about 90 minutes, placed in a warm squad car, taken to the hospital and eventually taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
The boy is facing charges for operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and resisting arrest.
"Madison still is either numb or naïve, or something is going on with this because we've done numerous stories on 14-year-olds, 15-year-olds, whatever, where they're the drivers that are causing crashes," Capt. Hanson said. "They've been high during rush hour at 14 years old on the Beltline, and there isn't the outrage that there is the police department and some of the other justice system partners."
Officers were first alerted of the stolen vehicle near Schroeder Rd. and Whitney Way around 3:30 p.m. Friday before the driver sped away onto the Beltline. Police were able to track the vehicle's location through its On-Star system. The On-Star system also slowed down the vehicle before it crashed into another car.
A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are also in the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and obstructing.
Two 17-year-olds were taken to the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle without consent (party to a crime) and resisting arrest.
Avoin Howard, 18, is accused of driving the stolen vehicle. He is in the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle without consent and obstructing. He was also cited for hit-and-run.
Police said the car was stolen from Sun Prairie around 3 p.m. Friday.