Teen killed, two others hurt in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A community is doing what it can to help, following a deadly crash involving multiple teenagers in Fond du Lac County.
It happened Saturday morning.
Three teens were driving in Taycheedah when they went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree.
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat died at the scene, while the teenage driver was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Now, 12 bars and restaurants in the area are collecting donations to benefit the families.
"It's our goal to let them know, we're thinking about you and we are here for you and coming together not only as a community, but an industry. Feeling our support is the main goal of this all and not just for their family, but the other families involved in this," Rayce Fleisner, owner of Sully's Irish Pub told WBAY.
Authorities say speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.