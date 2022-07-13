Teen minorly injured by glass in near crash in Green County

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WKOW) — A teenage driver has minor injuries after narrowly avoiding a crash in Green County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old driving north on State Highway 69 in thee Town of Washington tried to pass a car turning right.
In doing so, the driver caused a southbound car to serve onto a gravel shoulder to avoid a crash. Gravel was then thrown into the northbound car, shattering the driver's side view mirror.
The driver got minor injuries from the broken glass, but was not transported to the hospital.