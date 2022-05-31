Teen pilot who died in crash remembered as smart kid, community builder

WAUWATOSA (WISN) -- People who knew the young pilot who died when his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa are reflecting on who he was.
Daniel Perelman, 18, was on his second solo flight when he reported engine failure. The aircraft went down in a neighborhood. No one on the ground was hurt.
Perelman graduated from Brookfield Academy. An administrator at the school says Perelman excelled in math, was phenomenal at chess and had a perfect score on the ACT.
"This is a young man with unusual talents so it's a terrible loss," the academy's Daniel Davis told WISN 12 News.
Perelman was a freshman at Northwestern. A rabbi at the school called him a "community builder."
Perelman's parents told WISN his heart, liver and both kidneys were donated.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.