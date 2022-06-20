 Skip to main content
Teen taken by Med Flight to hospital after tractor accident in Sauk County

  • Updated
Sauk County Sheriff's Department

TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded after a tractor rolled over and injured a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.

The Sauk County Communications Center received a call just before 4 p.m. about a tractor incident in a field off Irish Valley Road.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was moving hay bales in the field with a tractor when it rolled over. 

Officials reported the teenager was in stable but serious condition when he was taken by UW Health Med Flight to UW-Hospital in Madison.

Plain Ambulance, Plain Fire Department, and UW Health Med Flight assisted at the scene.

