Teen taken by Med Flight to hospital after tractor accident in Sauk County

TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded after a tractor rolled over and injured a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.
The Sauk County Communications Center received a call just before 4 p.m. about a tractor incident in a field off Irish Valley Road.
Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was moving hay bales in the field with a tractor when it rolled over.
Officials reported the teenager was in stable but serious condition when he was taken by UW Health Med Flight to UW-Hospital in Madison.
Plain Ambulance, Plain Fire Department, and UW Health Med Flight assisted at the scene.