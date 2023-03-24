Teen who inappropriately touched people while on scooter takes plea

MADISON (WKOW) — A teenager facing charges after authorities said he inappropriately touched people in downtown Madison and on the UW-Madison campus has taken a plea.
Ethan Peltier had four open cases because of the incidents, and on Wednesday, court records show he pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth degree sexual assault and two counts of disorderly conduct. As a result of the plea, four charges were dismissed.
The court withheld judgement for Peltier and instead referred him to the Dane County deferred prosecution program.
Charges against Peltier were filed after police say he inappropriately touched people while on a scooter in September.