Teen with autism and utility workers bond over telephone poles

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — An act of kindness and love for telephone poles sparks a friendship between a crew of line workers and a teen with autism.
Tall, wooden and seen everywhere, telephone poles go unnoticed by most people. For one Stoughton teen, that's far from the case.
Liam Tremain-Woodcock is 17 years old and was diagnosed with autism. Liam said he's always loved telephone poles and often draws them.
"This one right here I based on Stoughton designs, and I also mixed up some new designs like these ones for example," he explained.
A few years back, Liam even dressed up as a telephone pole for Halloween.
Almost every day he passed the same pole, which became his favorite— and he soon gave it a name.
He named it 'Telly.'
"Telly is my friend," Liam added.
His parents reached out to Stoughton Utilities, asking if they'd be willing to show Liam around.
The crew said the answer was a no-brainer— of course they would.
"Well, first of all, anyone who likes power poles is a friend of mine," line worker Michael Nawrocki said.
Nawrocki and some of the guys spent the day with Liam looking at his drawings and teaching him about different power poles.
Nawrocki said he had a blast hanging out with Liam and said the community is extremely important to their crew.
"If you don't have community, if you don't have family or friends, you don't really have much," Nawrocki explained.
The highlight of the day came when they visited Telly.
When asked what his favorite part of the day was, Liam said, "putting a nametag on my telephone friend."
Together Liam and the crew placed the green name tag on Telly. The tag is green for Liam's favorite color.
Liam's mom posted on Facebook, giving a shoutout to the crew, saying it meant so much to their family and thanking them for their kindness.