Teenage serial burglar reaches plea agreement with Green Co. prosecutors

MONROE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Monroe man facing charges in dozens of crimes reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Zackary Steele, 18, pleaded no contest, and a judge found him guilty of the following:

Felony burglary - 15 counts

Felony theft - 2 counts

Misdemeanor property damage - 4 counts

Misdemeanor theft - 1 count

In exchange for his plea, 12 felonies and 12 misdemeanors against Steele were dismissed.

Court records show these crimes happened between June 2021 and February 2022. Steele would have been 16 years old at the time.

A criminal complaint stated Steele broke into an antique store, flower shop, auto shop and at least a dozen more businesses.

Green County officials told 27 News, the most concerning item Steele took was an assault rifle, which they were able to recover.

Steele was sentenced to seven years probation and a year in jail with work privileges. If he completes the conditions of his sentence successfully, he will not have to serve time in prison.

Steele also entered a plea agreement with prosecutors in Rock County. Court records show, he pleaded guilty to felony burglary, and two misdemeanors were dismissed. His probation and jail time for this crime run at the same time as his Green County sentence.