Teenager hit and killed by train in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 16-year-old-boy was hit and killed by a train in Burlington Sunday afternoon.
The Burlington Police Chief told our Milwaukee affiliate the boy ignored flashing lights and rode his bike around the railroad crossing arms to try to beat the train.
That is when the boy was hit and killed.
"He's a 16-year-old kid riding his bike on a beautiful day in Burlington. No different from any other 16-year-old within the community on a nice day like today," Chief Brian Zmudzimski said.
The Police Chief said the boy was a student in the Burlington Area School District.
The boy's family has been notified of his death, but his identity has not been released.