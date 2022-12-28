Teenager seriously hurt in snowmobile crash near Beloit

NEWARK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A teenager was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said around 12:40 p.m., sheriff's office personnel and fire crews responded to the S. CTY HWY H near HWY 213 for a report of a snowmobile crash.
Knudson said the 16-year-old who was driving the snowmobile on private property with permission was ejected and seriously hurt.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will conduct further investigation.