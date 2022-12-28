 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teenager seriously hurt in snowmobile crash near Beloit

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock County Sheriff

NEWARK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A teenager was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said around 12:40 p.m., sheriff's office personnel and fire crews responded to the S. CTY HWY H near HWY 213 for a report of a snowmobile crash.

Knudson said the 16-year-old who was driving the snowmobile on private property with permission was ejected and seriously hurt.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will conduct further investigation.