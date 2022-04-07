Teens hurt during Waukesha parade tragedy return to baseball field

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- Two Waukesha South High School baseball players returned to the field for the first time since they were hurt in the parade tragedy.
Erick Tiegs and Tyler Pudleiner were both playing in the high school's marching band during the parade in November 2021 when they were hit by the SUV that drove through the parade's path.
After months of recovery, Tiegs and Pudleiner played in their high school's baseball game Wednesday night.
"I'm just trying to put that in the past now," Pudleiner told WISN 12 News. "This is our happy place through everything."
Both of the teenagers say they're thankful for their family, team and community supporting them every step of the way in their recovery.