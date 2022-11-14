'Tell me what we need to do': Evers calls on Senate to confirm his appointees in second term

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the lingering questions in Wisconsin government is whether Senators will hold confirmation votes for more of Gov. Tony Evers' appointees.
Following his re-election in this month's midterm elections, Evers called on Senate GOP leadership to take up the more than 100 appointees who've yet to receive an up-or-down vote for nominations to various state positions and boards.
Over the summer, Evers told 27 News at the Whitewater 4th of July parade he hoped Republicans' refusal to take action on those nominees would hurt them in November.
"It's gonna impact those senators. It's gonna make them look them stupid," Evers said then. "And I hope they get defeated because of it."
In last week's midterm elections, Republicans actually gained a seat in the Senate. When the new session begins in January, the Senate will consist of 22 Republicans and 11 Democrats.
At the same time, Evers won re-election by nearly 90,000 votes. His three-point margin of victory over Tim Michels was a landslide given the razor-tight tight nature of recent statewide elections in Wisconsin.
"Senator [Majority Leader Devin] LeMahieu, tell me how- what I can do to get you to move on these issues," Evers said last week after the election. "He needs to tell me, and if it's gonna be impossible, it's gonna be impossible."
In an interview with 27 News, LeMahieu said Senate Republicans would begin the process anew with Evers' appointees.
He said various committees would consider those appointees, but stopped short of saying those nominees were more likely to get a vote before the full Senate following Evers' re-election.
"All the confirmations that we have, a lot of them are non-controversial, it's just there are so many confirmations that go to committees," LeMahieu said. "We're gonna send them back out to the committees, we're gonna have hearings on them, and if these different confirmations are qualified and our caucus can get behind them, we'll confirm them."
The Senate's inaction has meant members of state boards could stay on, even long after their terms expired.
One example is Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist who's allowed appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to maintain a majority on the Natural Resources Board.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in June Prehn could stay on the board, because the Senate hadn't confirmed Evers' pick to replace him, Sandra Naas.
Prehn did not immediately respond to questions Monday about whether he planned to step down following the election.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported in September three members of the state's technical colleges board have also refused to step down, even though their terms ended in May 2021.
According to a list provided by the governor's office over the summer, the Senate had confirmed more than 180 of Evers' appointees, but had not held confirmation votes for more than 130 others.
It's unclear whether those appointees will get a hearing before the full Senate following Evers' re-election.
"There are so many different appointments that the governor has," LeMahieu said. "So, we'll continue to work on those appointments as they come in, and try to get them through the process."