Temperatures and humidity creeping up

MADISON (WKOW) - Hotter and more humid conditions are on the way for our midweek.
Mostly sunny with a high of 87° today thanks to a light wind turning from the south. It'll also be slightly more humid. Humidity really ticks up Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s.
Isolated storm chances return by Thursday afternoon through late in the evening as a weak cold front moves in from the north. Coverage will be fairly localized, with most missing out on rain until the weekend.
Mostly sunny and drier Friday in the mid 80s. Dry weather continues Saturday with a better chance for storms late Saturday night and Sunday in the low 80s to end the weekend.