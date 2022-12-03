Temperatures begin to level out

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a bit of a temperature whiplash, temperatures have finally made up their mind and look to stay in the 30s, for the most part, over the next seven days. Over the next seven days, as well, southern Wisconsin will see a couple chances for rain, snow as well as a mix of both.
After only climbing into the 20s Saturday, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s Sunday and stay there into Monday as well. Sunday we'll see more sunshine compared to Monday, when we'll sit under cloudy conditions and see our first chance for snow, rain as well as a mix of both.
The rain/snow mix returns Tuesday, which means we'll be a little cooler but still in the 30s.
We dry out Wednesday before another shot of a rain/snow mix passes through on Thursday.