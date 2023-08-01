Temperatures climbing, light smoke returning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A hotter stretch of weather is returning as we kick off August.
A sun-cloud mix today with highs in the mid 80s. Light wildfire smoke may move in from the north with air quality possibly reaching the moderate level, which is certainly not as significant as it has been earlier this summer.
Temperatures climb to the upper 80s Wednesday with a touch more humidity and a stray shower or rumble possible in central Wisconsin. Upper 80s and low 90s are on the way Thursday with noticeably more humid conditions causing a heat index to be a couple degrees hotter than the actual temperature. A weak cold front will move through bringing isolated storm chances later in the day.
Our better chance for showers and storms will be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday next week.