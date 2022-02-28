Temperatures continue to climb in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It'll feel like late-March today instead of late-February and we have many warm days ahead.
Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. We'll only fall to the upper 20s tonight with mid 40s returning Tuesday.
A flurry or sprinkle is possible by Tuesday afternoon with a steadier, light mix developing late Tuesday night. More mixed showers on Wednesday, with minor accumulating snow possible in our central Wisconsin communities. Midweek temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A flurry chance returns later Thursday with cooler temps in the low to mid 30s. We'll jump to around 40° on Friday with a mix possibly developing later in the afternoon ahead of a potential storm with more of a mix at night. Mix to rain possible Saturday with highs jumping to the upper 40s, ending as a few flurries or light rain early Sunday morning.