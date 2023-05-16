Temperatures drop this evening and lead to a cooler Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm to near 80 this afternoon, but we'll have dropped into the lower 60s before the sun sets.
A cold front will pass over southern Wisconsin from the northeast, ushering in cooler air from Lake Michigan this evening. You'll notice a few more clouds in the sky and winds briefly gusting up to 20 mph late this afternoon before the 20 degree drop within 2-3 hours. You may also feel a sprinkle or two this evening, but we should stay dry and mostly clear as we cool into the lower 40s tonight.
Wednesday will only warm into the upper 60s behind this system. Clouds will return on Thursday ahead of another cold front set to pass over us from the northwest. This one will bring another cool down to end the week, but it also has a much better set-up to increase rain chances Thursday night and into Friday. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible during this time, but severe weather is not expected. We'll dry out before the weekend.