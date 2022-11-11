Temperatures plummet and stay cold across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After record warmth Thursday, Veterans Day will be much colder, breezy and damp.
A light rain/mix will end by the morning commute with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. But with the breeze out of the northwest staying persistent around 10-15 mph, wind chills stay in the mid to upper 20s.
Later this evening and tonight, a few flurries are possible on the backside of our departing storm system. Flurries will be likely Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s again with the breeze sticking around. Drier and sunnier Sunday, but it'll stay chilly in the mid 30s with easing winds.
Light snow with minor accumulations are possible next week! Monday, flurries or spotty light snow is possible with a better chance for sticking snow Tuesday through Wednesday.