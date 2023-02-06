Temperatures stay mild with rain on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our thaw continues with our next chance of precipitation arriving as rainfall.
Today starts with areas of dense fog and frost. Highs quickly climb to the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as a breeze develops from the southeast with gusts up to 30 mph.
A few rain showers develop around 6-10 pm exiting late tonight with less than a 0.1 inch expected. A lingering flurry or sprinkle is possible early Tuesday with temps back to the upper 30s and the winds continuing keeping wind chills in the upper 20s.
Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs warming into the mid 40s. A wintry mix is possible overnight with a mix to snow opportunity Thursday through Friday. Some may have to shovel in southern Wisconsin by the weekend, so your Storm Track team will track this closely.
The weekend looks drier, sunnier and still mild with temps in the low 30s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday.