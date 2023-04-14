Temperatures to fall nearly 50° through the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our summery, dry and breezy weather pattern continues to end the workweek.
Temperatures climb to the low 80s for the third day in a row with mostly to partly sunny skies. We'll fall to the mid 50s tonight with a stray shower possible.
Most of Saturday should be dry and still warm in the upper 70s with partly sunny conditions, but later in the afternoon and evening, storm chances rise ahead of a strong cold front.
Expect a higher chance for showers and storms Saturday night with a scattered rain/mix on Sunday with highs only in the 50s. Light snow arrives Sunday night with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark with more light snow expected Monday. However, there will be little to no accumulation since ground conditions are warming quickly.