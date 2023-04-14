 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning
through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps,
gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very
low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of
southern WI.

Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Temperatures to fall nearly 50° through the weekend

High temperatures today

MADISON (WKOW) - Our summery, dry and breezy weather pattern continues to end the workweek.

Temperatures climb to the low 80s for the third day in a row with mostly to partly sunny skies. We'll fall to the mid 50s tonight with a stray shower possible.

Most of Saturday should be dry and still warm in the upper 70s with partly sunny conditions, but later in the afternoon and evening, storm chances rise ahead of a strong cold front.

Expect a higher chance for showers and storms Saturday night with a scattered rain/mix on Sunday with highs only in the 50s. Light snow arrives Sunday night with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark with more light snow expected Monday. However, there will be little to no accumulation since ground conditions are warming quickly.

