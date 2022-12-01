Temperatures warming through the end of the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold start to December, a milder trend is on the way the next couple of afternoons.
We're in the teens this morning, but will quickly warm to the mid 30s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies, but a breeze will develop too, out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph.
Temperatures jump to the upper 40s and low 50s Friday with a light rain/snow mix possible by the evening and overnight as another cold front passes through. That'll cool conditions this weekend with mid 20s Saturday and wind chills in the teens, though it'll be mainly sunny. A bit more pleasant Sunday with full sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.
A light snow/mix is possible on Monday in the mid 30s with flurry chances continuing through midweek and temperatures remaining seaosonal.