Temps continue to climb with storm chances this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another day well into the 70s and there's more in the forecast, too.
Times of clouds and sun today with isolated morning and midday shower chances in central Wisconsin, otherwise the rest of the area will be dry. Temperatures climb to the mid 70s this afternoon.
Mid to upper 50s tonight with a few more showers possible, mainly west and north of Madison. A couple more showers or storms will be possible Saturday, but there will certainly be plenty of dry time, too. Temperatures climb to the low 70s with a wind from the south gusting up to 30 mph.
Sunday gets even warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s with more storms possible late afternoon through early at night, which could be strong to severe with a high wind and hail threat. Stay weather aware as we end the weekend.