Temps will get to the 60s for the first time this year

MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest temperatures of the year are on the way for our midweek.
After a very mild start to the week, we'll warm significantly on Wednesday with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the mid 60s, the warmest we've been since mid-December!
St. Patrick's Day will be cloudier with isolated, light rain shower chances and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A bit cooler on Friday in the low to mid 40s with a mix possible, especially for southeastern Wisconsin. An area of low pressure will pass south of our area, but if it trends any farther north, we could be dealing with more widespread precipitation to end the workweek.
Either way, the weekend promises to be drier and sunnier with warming temps again. Around 50 on Saturday, upper 50s Sunday and around 60 by Monday.