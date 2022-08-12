Temps will warm this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Cloudy skies and light showers kept our temps much cooler than they've been all summer.
With clouds and light showers temperatures held in the 60s today, much cooler than average.
More showers are possible overnight as the main low pressure system passes through the region. Only a few hundredths up to a quarter inch is expected.
Rain chances taper through Saturday morning with sunnier skies and a warm up in the afternoon up to around 80°. Mid 70s Sunday with partly sunny skies and the back to the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of next workweek.