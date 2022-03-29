Termination letter illustrates former Dane County Sheriff's deputy fabricated Festge Park stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) — 27 News obtained documents from the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that provide more information on the termination of a deputy in November.
As 27 News previously reported, former deputy Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was terminated less than a month after an officer involved incident at Festge Park where she allegedly fired her gun at a man who stabbed her.
In a nine-page termination letter, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett outlined behavior from Bortz-Rodriguez in relation to this incident that broke various portions of the Sheriff's Office Code of Conduct and the Dane County Civil Service Employee Work Rules.
Bortz-Rodriguez initially said she was stabbed by a man wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a white hockey mask after she went to check on him. Immediately, a search began for the suspect, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation began processing the scene.
In the termination letter, Barret wrote "upon reviewing all evidence numerous discrepancies between your statements and the evidence that was collected were identified." Bortz-Rodriguez continued to stick with her statement in two interviews with DCI agents, despite those agents claiming the statement is "contradictory to the physical evidence at the scene and squad videos."
This led to an administrative hearing, where a lieutenant pointed out the inconsistencies, and Bortz-Rodriguez provided new details. This portion of the termination letter is heavily redacted, but indicates Bortz-Rodriguez consumed a substance following an "earlier critical incident review." This substance led to Bortz-Rodriguez feeling intoxicated and impaired while attempting to clear the park. She did not report her impaired state to a supervisor.
Bortz-Rodriguez stated she discharged her gun while impaired and may have caused the cuts on her body with her own box cutter. The termination letter indicated Bortz-Rodriguez claimed it's possible the incident could have been a hallucination. She is quoted in the letter as saying "I don't remember the stuff you are telling me happened. I would never have consciously made these decisions."
Barrett found her conduct implicated violations in work place rules as well as state laws. Bortz-Rodriguez has not been charged with any crimes to date.
This is a developing story. Ward Jolles is reading through other documents obtained in an open records request and will add information to our ongoing coverage.