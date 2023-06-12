Texas Roadhouse opens second Madison location

MADISON (WKOW) — After months of construction, diners in Madison have another option on the city's west side.
Texas Roadhouse officially opened its second restaurant at 3 p.m. Monday. It's near the Walmart on Watts Road. The other location is on the city's east side, off Annamark Drive.
The restaurant's managing partner says they're excited to add a new Madison location to their list.
"This is huge for us. We love to give back to the community and leave it in a better shape than what we found it and we've always donated and always given back," Jackson Herd said.
Herd is looking forward to welcoming and serving crowds.
The restaurant is also hiring, and applications are available online.