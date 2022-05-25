Texas school shooting renews calls for school resource officers in Madison schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- The fight for school resource officers (SROs) in Madison schools is back after a mass shooting left more than 20 dead at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.
The shooting has Madison-area mothers, like Sara Williams, calling for change.
"The more security you can get to have your kids safe. You know, what parent wouldn't want that?" Williams said.
Williams has a four-year-old daughter. After events like Tuesday's mass shooting, she says she now feels more safe sending her husband to work than her kid to school.
"They have precautions in place," Williams said. "But anybody can walk through that front door."
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes agrees. In an interview with 27 News on Wednesday, Barnes said Madison schools need SROs now.
"I think that we could develop an SRO program, school resource officer program, that meets everyone's needs," Barnes said. "Let's not wait until something happens."
While there was an SRO at the elementary school involved in Tuesday's shooting, Barnes says it's not an excuse to do away with them altogether.
"How do you measure what doesn't happen?" Barnes said. "How do you know that 18 doesn't become 28 with the amount of firepower that that young man had yesterday?"
The MMSD school board originally voted to do away with SROs at Madison's four area high schools in 2020, after feedback from students showed that many felt their presence had a negative impact on some students' mental health.
"The fact that we don't have SROs in schools does not mean we are not still working with local law enforcement," MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
LeMonds says even without resource officers, the school frequently works with Madison police to ensure that there are patrol cars nearby.
He also says the district has shifted its focus to more preventative measures and mental health counseling to ensure that events like Tuesday's mass shooting don't happen in the first place.
"We have seen school shootings and things to that nature, where there have been SROs in schools," LeMonds said. "And so we can also argue that, although it may provide some level of safety, it also tells us that we cannot always prevent the unthinkable incident from occurring."
LeMonds urges parents who think SROs should or shouldn't be in schools to contact their school board members, because they are ultimately the ones who make those decisions.