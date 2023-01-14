'Thank you for keeping our kid safe': Crossing guards honored for their dedicated work

MADISON (WKOW) -- School crossing guards are a valuable piece of our community. This week in Wisconsin, they're being honored for their dedicated work of getting children to school safely each day.
Mike Call is one of the hundreds of protectors being honored during Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The McFarland resident has been a crossing guard for seven years and takes pride in keeping students and their families safe.
“He’s just so kind and helpful and he loves his job. You can just feel it,” said McFarland School District Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer. “The students wave to him if they drive in a car, everyone just kind of knows him. He’s one of those people who just makes your day a little bit better when you see him.”
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin says Call is special like their other crossing guards. They all possess patience and dedication to this role.
“Our crossing guards love doing this job and they’re dedicated and they want to do it which is incredibly important for us,” Chapin said. “I talk to police chiefs across the state and crossing guards are one of the most difficult positions to fill in an organization and we’ve consistently had people who stepped up to fill this position.”
School officials say you can show your appreciation to your crossing guard by slowing down, being alert to traffic signs and most of all, by simply saying, “Thank you,” for their valuable service.
“The best thanks I get is when somebody comes by, rolls their window down [and says] thank you for keeping our kid safe,” Call said. “To me that’s enough. I get that satisfaction.”