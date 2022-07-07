'Thank you for making my family whole': Strangers help boy with autism find best friend

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 12-year-old boy with autism was heart broken when he lost his favorite stuffed animal, but the community came together to put the pieces back together.
Mac was diagnosed with autism and fetal alcohol syndrome at a young age. In kindergarten, he received a stuffed penguin he named Furry. Ever since, the two have been inseparable.
However, when Mac and his family went to Sam's Club to pick up groceries, Furry didn't make it home with them.
Mac's mom Ann Yurcek said Furry fell out of Mac's lap and landed outside the car.
"Mac's feet kicked him out, and dad didn't see it," she said. "15 minutes later and Furry was gone."
Yurcek said the next few days were gut-wrenching.
"Like every kid with autism, 50 percent are elopement risks," she explained. "Every five minutes, Mac wanted to go find Furry, and he's going to walk 35 miles away to Dubuque to knock on every door like you do when you have a lost dog and give them a poster to find Furry."
Yurcek put out a call for help on social media asking for help finding who picked up Furry in the parking lot.
Her post was shared all over the United States and some even sent Mac a new penguin.
However, three days later Furry was found.
"Thank you for picking up Furry and saving him," Mac said. "Thank you to everyone who made my family whole again."
Mac has been sending Furrys to other kids who might need a friend.
His mom said when they heard the news about the mass shooting in Highland Park, Mac wanted to send a Furry to the two-year-old boy who lost his parents in the shooting.
"Mac is here for a mission, and Mac's mission is to help others because it helps Mac not feel lonely," Yurcek said.
Mac and his mom want to thank the person who picked up Furry from the parking lot, the Dubuque Police Department, Sam's Club and everyone who helped search for Furry.
Mac is raising money to fund his mission to help others and continues to send Furrys to kids in need.
The family also said people can purchase the stuffed animal and send it to Mac to then send to another kid.
"Most do not know that Mac and Furry have a secret mission, The Furry Project, where they give Furrys and other stuffed animals with their Furry, The Little Penguin Who Cares Book," Yurcek said.