'Thank you God': Nearly a year later, Parker Kruse's mother rejoices in bringing her son home

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- An Iowa County family's quest for closure has finally come to an end. Nearly a year after 22-year-old Parker Kruse fell into the Wisconsin River after saving a drowning boater, his remains have been found.
His mother, Jackie Johnson-Kruse, rejoiced Sunday, after searching for him non-stop for almost a year.
"Thank you God," Johnson-Kruse said. "Thank you for letting us find our son."
Authorities and family members say a group of canoers from out of town were camping on an island near Muscoda when they came across human remains. They were aware of Parker's story and alerted authorities.
Johnson-Kruse and Parker's father, Joel Kruse, identified him shortly after.
"I knew it would come, I knew it would come," Johnson-Kruse said. "I didn't know it was gonna take so long. I knew it would come eventually. You know, I prayed and I hoped it would, and it did."
Johnson-Kruse and a team of searchers and cadaver dogs are now searching the area for more of his remains.
"There are a lot of people that told her she'd never find her son," cadaver dog handler Alyssa Palmer said. "Jackie is amazing. She's probably the most tenacious mother I've ever met."
While the year has been tough for Johnson-Kruse, she says she'll still continue searching until all of Parker is found because that's what "Promise Parker" is all about.
"I've said it before, it's the love for my son," Johnson-Kruse said. "When you have a child, you love them so much and you'll do whatever."