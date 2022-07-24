'That could have been us': Campers react to young boy struck by lightning

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a young boy was struck by lightning when he was camping with his family at Mirror Lake State Park Saturday evening. Other campers who were there are reacting -- saying it could have happened to anyone.
"That could have been us. You know, there was a couple points that the night where I really thought like if we stay in this town, we're gonna get hit by lightning," says camper Gina Koch.
Authorities say the lightning strike first hit a tree then traveled down the trunk before striking the boy. He was taken to a Baraboo hospital.
Camper Hsing-Yi Simon says it's a frightening situation.
"It's scary. We have a camper, but when our kids camp with us, they're in a tent. So knowing that that could have happened to us just it's heartbreaking," Simon said.
Simon and her family saw the storms rolling in and say they decided to leave the campgrounds.
Gina Koch and Jacob Lewis also left. They say the storms made them feel unsafe being outside near metal poles.
"When we heard that thunder and saw the lighting, it was just so close, like it shook the whole tent. And you could see I think the lighting just went like right over us it looked like it was right there," Koch said.
Lewis adds "it didn't sound good. I think there was a strike that probably happened just short of the campground by the lake. And that was kind of our sign to start packing up our essentials."
Once the storm cleared, each of these campers made their way back to their tents. But Koch and Lewis say that's when they knew something was wrong.
"We saw the DNR rushing by and EMS and stuff. So we're hoping that no one got hurt," Koch said.
They said EMS and DNR crews came through the campgrounds "very quietly" but were moving with "purpose." They share their appreciation towards the responding crews because "you can't go flying in in a campground you might end up hitting someone. So I think they did everything that they should have."
Though it's a situation these campers say is scary, they say it will not stop them from camping in the future.
"Definitely something that now is going to be in our mind, but still, I don't think that will take us away from camping. Like I said it could something like that can happen any anywhere," Simon said.
"I hope this doesn't discourage people to continue camping because we love camping," Koch said.