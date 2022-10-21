'That is creating a lot of pressure': How inflation is affecting Wisconsin's infrastructure funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just how far $1 billion goes toward repairing Wisconsin's roads and bridges will depend on how stubborn inflation remains in the months to come.
The state is slated to receive a total of $1.07 billion in federal formula funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last fall. This month, the Biden administration announced how states' funding would be distributed.
More than 80 percent of Wisconsin's funding will go toward roads. $563 million will come from the National Highway Program while another $274 million is funneled through surface transportation grants.
$45 million is set aside for bridge repairs while the state will get another $30 million for air quality improvement efforts.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in an interview that because the inflation rate has remained at a 40-year high, it was especially urgent to identify projects and get them done.
"The truth is, major infrastructure projects are notoriously prone to taking too long and costing too much," Buttigieg said. "But we know, especially in the fight against inflation right now, that time is money and we've gotta get these things done swiftly and efficiently."
Buttigieg acknowledged inflation was driving up the price tag of projects, something that could limit how many projects states can fund with their 2023 dollars. The infrastructure package is designed to distribute money to states and local governments over a five-year span.
"That is creating a lot of pressure to make sure that we get the best value out of our federal dollars," Buttigieg said. "On everything from raw materials, to project planning, to actually delivering these improved bridges, and the better airports, and the port improvements, and everything else we're working on."
Buttgieg said, eventually, upgraded infrastructure would serve as a protection against future inflation cycles. He reasoned having better highways, as well as safer bridges and railways, would prevent supply chain snafus.
"[Aging infrastructure] actually contributes to inflation because it adds to shipping costs and creates bottlenecks," he said. "We're taking out more and more of those bottlenecks through the infrastructure investments."
Wisconsin's five House Republicans and Sen. Ron Johnson all voted against the infrastructure measure. They cited the overall $1 trillion price tag as far too excessive.
Buttigieg pointed to additional projects beyond this month's formula funding, such as replacing the I-39/90/94 bridge at Dekorra, as examples of the infrastructure money making a tangible impact in Wisconsin.
As for whether the package was too road-heavy, as opposed to dedicating more dollars to rail, transit, bike and pedestrian infrastructure, Buttigieg maintained those modes would be addressed too.
"We don't view that as a zero-sum game. We're doing all of the above," he said. "The funding that is going out for roads and highways can also be used for what we call 'complete streets,' in other words, making sure that when you have roads in the heart of a city, that they're friendly, not to cars, but for bicycles, for pedestrians, for wheelchair users, small businesses, you name it."
While transit advocates hoped the massive federal plan would finally bring high-speed rail to the Midwest, none of the $1 trillion was earmarked for that purpose.
Buttigieg indicated the top priority for the nation's railways was upgrading existing ones, as opposed to laying down entirely new tracks.
"I think there's a lot we can do with the rail system we have today to make it more efficient and more dependable," Buttigieg said. "And we're also excited about the potential for a high-speed rail system tomorrow."