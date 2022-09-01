That is so fetch! 'Mean Girls' the Musical playing at Madison Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The hit musical 'Mean Girls' is making a stop at Madison's Overture Center this week.
It's good news for fans since the company had to cancel its January performances in Madison because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast.
The musical follows main character Cady Heron who moves from Africa to suburban Illinois. Despite her upbringing in Africa, she's somehow not prepared for the vicious ways of high school. The naïve newbie gets thrown into girl world and takes on the Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.
What happens with Cady takes on the Queen Bee? She'll learn to do whatever it takes not to get stung.
27 News got a chance to chat with a member of the ensemble, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong. She's taking on multiple roles including Lizzie T., a cool skater chick with a laid back vibe.
"I love being her because it's very underplayed," she said. "I also understudy the adult women role who is Mrs. Heron, Mrs. George, and Miss Norbury, the teacher."
For Mei Ruf-Wong, there's an added layer of excitement for her on this tour: she's back in her home state. Originally from Platteville, she's got a long family history in southern Wisconsin. Always one for the dramatics, she participated in Children's Theater in Madison and the Pop Factory Players in Darlington.
"It's become a passion and now it's my profession as well as my passion," she said.
Plus, The Overture stage is a familiar place.
"I did see shows at Overture Center and I performed at the Overture Center with Wisconsin State Honors Choir many times," she said.
While the plot of the musical follows a group of 'mean girls,' there's some behind the scenes outreach that's encouraging people to do good. Mei Ruf-Wong highlighted 'Change is Fetch,' a social advocacy and activism initiative that's formed by a collective of Mean Girls Company Members. They're dedicated to inspiring change and providing positive ways to take action.
"In Appleton, we volunteered at the Harbor House, which is a house that survivors of domestic abuse can go to for service and to stay for a while while they get their footing," she said.
The name is a reference to one of the most popular quotes from the original movie, where one of the characters keeps trying to make the phrase "That is so fetch" popular. Queen Bee Regina George is quick to tell her to "stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!"
You can connect with Change is Fetch on Instagram. The handle is @changeisfetch.
You can catch Sydney and the entire cast of Mean Girls at the Overture Center until Sunday.