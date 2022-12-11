'That's a weird thing to find is that it's all very simple': Saint Luke's raises money for Open Doors for Refugees

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Saint Luke's Lutheran Church hosted a fundraiser for the nonprofit Open Doors for Refugees Sunday, working to help relocate refugees to their new homes in Dane County.
"We've been volunteering with Open Doors for the last year and a half now helping out and delivering home goods to new refugees in Dane County," Doug Cassel with Saint Luke's said.
Saint Luke's had a chili cook-off for the congregation and realized they can use their recipes to give back.
"So, the chili that we're serving is actually the award-winning chili from the cook-off," Cassel said. "We got to feed the community right."
Paul Raisleger has been with Saint Luke's for nearly 20 years. He says the church worked to collect clothes, furniture and beds for people in the community, but they didn't have the space to store it all.
"Some other members in our congregation suggested to us to reach out to Open Doors for Refugees because they have many of those services in place," Raisleger said.
The church was pastorless for a brief time during the pandemic and eventually got two new leaders for their congregation who put a new emphasis on giving back.
"They're really trying to get our congregation to look outward and look outward to the community and look for ways that we can donate our time, talents, and treasure," Raisleger said. "Not just financial resources to the congregation."
Despite the occasional language barrier, members of the men's ministry have realized simple things like diapers, toilet paper and soap can really make a difference.
"It's really normal stuff, just kind of being a good neighbor to people who need help," David Miller said. "So, that's a weird thing to find is that it's all very simple, and all very easy, but somebody needs to do it."
"I think that's very important to begin to look for those little nuggets of acknowledgement in someone's eyes, or their thank you," Raisleger said. "I think a thank you and a nod certainly breaks down those barriers."
Open Doors for Refugees has over 10 teams for community members to join managing donations, events and translations. If you're interested in getting involved, visit their website.